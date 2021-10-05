ODFW and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking proposals to restore or protect habitat for northwestern pond turtle, northern red-legged frog, foothill yellow-legged frog and/or American beaver and other native wildlife in Douglas County’s Umpqua River Basin.
Approximately $100,000 in restoration funding is still available through the Yoncalla Creek Spill Restoration Fund during the fall award period. Restoration funds are from a settlement for injuries to natural resources resulting from the 1993 diesel spill near Yoncalla.
Preference is given to projects within the area most impacted by the spill (Yoncalla and Elk creeks and the upper main Umpqua River). Projects can be on private or public land and must enhance or protect existing habitat, restore former or degraded habitat, or create new habitat in suitable areas for priority species. Restoration actions can also include administrative measures such as fee title land purchase, conservation easement, water right purchase and permanent instream water right transfer, or other formal conservation agreement.
Review the Request for Proposals for additional information regarding eligible projects and application requirements. Proposals will be accepted through Dec. 1. Applicants will be notified of funding decisions in February 2022.
In response to the spring 2021 solicitation, YCSRF approved funding for two miles of amphibian habitat and water quality improvement in the Copeland Creek watershed by the National Forest Foundation; five acres of invasive species removal and pond habitat improvement on private property in Yoncalla; and five acres of turtle nesting habitat restoration by the Umpqua National Forest at Blue Bluffs Pond in the Tiller Ranger District. These projects are expected to benefit up to 200 turtles, 10 beavers, 150 treefrogs, 160 salamanders, 110 stream frogs, 30 pond frogs, 110 songbirds, 50 lizards, 50 snakes, and 100 native ducks and geese.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In