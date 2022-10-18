ODFW will be offering two two-day duck hunting workshops on Nov. 12-13 in the Portland area and Nov. 19-20 near Coos Bay. Day one will focus on duck biology and habitat, calling, how and where to hunt, plus a half-day shotgun skills clinic. Day two features an actual duck hunt at an ODFW wildlife area. Learn more and register.
Grouse and mountain quail hunters, please turn in your bird’s wings and tails – our biologist use them to help assess bird populations and set seasons. Use this map to find blue collection barrels where you hunt.
Best bets for weekend fishing
Enjoy what’s left of this never-ending summer and get out fishing this weekend. It will be cold and wet soon enough.
- Fall Chinook and coho salmon fishing has been fair in the North Coast bays.
- In the SW Zone, Saunders Lake, Powers Pond and Middle Empire Lake are scheduled to be stocked with trophy trout this week. Bradley and Butterfield lakes also have been stocked recently.
- More than 13,000 coho salmon have been counted at Willamette Falls. While the river is still low, these fish will tend to concentrate at the mouths of tributary rivers such as the Yamhill, Mollala, Rickreall, Luckiamute and the Santiam, waiting for the fall rains.
- Trout fishing on the North Fork Santiam above Detroit Reservoir can be excellent this time of year. With winter approaching, trout are hungry and biting.
- There are still good numbers of large hatchery rainbow in the McKenzie River from Finn Rock Boat Landing down to Hendricks Bridge.
- Anglers report good kokanee fishing in the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook.
- Fall River was recently stocked with trophy-sized rainbow trout and will receive another stocking of trophies this week.
- Yellow perch fishing remains good in multiple locations in the Klamath area, including the Williamson River, Crystal Creek and Fourmile Creek (Canal).
- In the hike-in lakes in the Sky Lakes and Mountain Lake wilderness areas the brook trout are moving into the shallows to spawn. Fishing should be excellent.
Get legal shooting hours online
Bird hunters can check legal shooting hours on their phone. Bookmark this page.
