Radio-tagging smallmouth bass in the Coquille Basin may help biologists remove more of these non-native fish negatively impacting native fall chinook salmon.

ODFW biologists are radio-tagging smallmouth bass in the Coquille River to learn more about these invasive non-native fish negatively impacting fall chinook salmon.

Captured smallmouth bass eight inches or larger get a surgically implanted radio tag that can be tracked for up to 18 months depending on battery life. Biologists then use radio telemetry equipment to track movements of the tagged fish.

