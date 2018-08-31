COOS COUNTY — This Labor Day weekend, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be allowing free fishing throughout the state on Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2.
Anyone may fish, crab, or clam anywhere in Oregon without a fishing license or tag this weekend. Both residents and non-residents will be able to fish for free. This includes a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement.
Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
“Get out and enjoy the last weekend of summer and do some fishing with family and friends,” said Mike Gauvin, ODFW recreational fisheries manager.
According to ODFW’s Weekly recreation report for the southwest, chinook and coho are being caught from the shore at Half Moon Bay and Osprey Point in Winchester Bay. Fall Chinook anglers are still doing well in the Rogue Bay of Gold Beach. Fall Chinook are around in several other rivers and the best fishing will be in the bays and lower sections of rivers like the Coos, Coquille and Umpqua. Smallmouth bass fishing continues to be a fishing bright spot in the south and mainstem Umpqua.
ODFW suggests warm-water fishing and trout fishing for new or inexperienced anglers. Several water bodies will be stocked with trout in time for the holiday weekend. According to ODFW freshly stocked fishing spots include Red Top Lake, Clearwater Bay, Rogue above Lost Creek Reservoir, Marie Lake, Cooper Creek Reservoir, Lemolo Reservoir, Bowman Pond, Lake in the Woods, Ben Irving Reservoir and Hemlock Lake.
Oregon will have one final weekend of free fishing on Nov. 23-24, 2018, the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.