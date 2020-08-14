For the first time ever, Oregon has approved spearfishing for a game fish — with a specific goal of reducing the number of smallmouth bass in the Coquille River.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has established a limited season for spearfishing in the Coquille that runs from now until Oct. 1. It’s part of a multipronged approach to slow the river’s decline in salmon numbers.
Many of the rivers in southwestern Oregon have shown fewer salmon returning from the ocean, according to Mike Gray, fish biologist for ODFW’s Charleston district. Partly this is because of areawide conditions that affect ocean survival: dry winters and springs in the past few years have reduced waterflows in the rivers. Ocean warming is a likely cause.
That said, the Coquille River has had dramatically lower salmon returns compared to the other rivers in the area. One likely factor is an explosion in the number of smallmouth bass, which were apparently introduced into the Coquille about 10 years ago and thrive in the warmer waters.
In response, over the past few years ODFW has initiated predatory fish removal programs in the Coquille River Basin to address the declining numbers in returning fall Chinook salmon.
According to Gray, the bass began showing up in large numbers roughly a decade ago, and their population has really taken off in the past five years.
How did this happen? Gray says they were likely introduced by humans. “They probably came in somebody’s bucket.”
The bass prey on smolt salmon on their way to the ocean, posing a serious threat to their numbers. A 6-inch bass can eat small salmon or steelhead fry.
To help combat this, steps have been taken to reduce the river’s smallmouth bass populations. Said Gray, “We can’t control drought, we can’t control the ocean, but we can control the bass.”
ODFW is using multiple methods to address the bass problem. Several years ago, the agency removed all bag and size limits on smallmouth bass, and advertised these changes to encourage locals to fish for the bass as a game fish.
A more direct approach has been the advent of snorkeling and spearfishing, said Gary Vonderohe, the Charleston district’s assistant fish biologist.
Vonderohe said he’s worked for ODFW on the south Oregon coast since 2007. Before that, he worked out of La Grande on fisheries programs in northeastern Oregon, including the lower Snake River. Originally from Iowa, Gary grew up fishing bass there, too.
In explaining the purpose of the temporary rule change allowing anyone with a fishing license to spearfish for smallmouth bass on the Coquille River, Vonderohe said the numbers of fall Chinook returning to the Coquille have sharply declined — from an average of 6,000 to fewer than 500 in the fall of 2018, then to fewer than 275 in the fall of 2019.
An internal ODFW task force considered those declining numbers and decided to take a number of actions, including making spearfishing an option in the Coquille.
The temporary regulation applies in the river’s mainstream, as well as the Coquille’s east, middle, north and south forks. In the South Fork Coquille River, the rule applies from its mouth to the U.S. Forest Service boundary near Powers.
Vonderohe recently participated with Stuart Love, an ODFW Charleston district wildlife biologist, in spearfishing in the Coquille River to help produce a video that will be featured on the department’s YouTube channel in the next few weeks.
Vonderohe reported that his success in spearing bass wasn’t too good (“I missed about 99% of the time!”), but said Love had much better success, spearing six fish — each about 9 inches long — in a short period of time. Love grew up in Hawaii and is an experienced spear fisherman.
Vonderohe said he might need to have his spear tip sharper, but stressed that safety precautions do need to be taken.
Spearfishing requires only an Oregon fishing license, a spear and a snorkel, plus some protective footwear and “rashwear.” Vonderohe said the water in the river was warm enough that a wet suit wasn’t needed.
Spearfishing adds another opportunity for sports fishing. And it just may increase the number of bass harvested, especially since they sometimes become “shy” of fishing hooks, Vonderohe said.
Meantime, another means of bass population control being tried is using “electro-boats” to stun and then remove the fish.
Last week, staff at the ODFW’s Charleston office picked up a specialized boat to use in “electro-fishing” (stunning and netting) the smallmouth bass. The boat carries a generator and converts AC to DC power to stun the fish.
Because these stun boats operate further down the river and the juvenile salmon pass through fairly quickly, few are harmed in the process.
After the bass are netted, the fish are removed and the larger ones that can be fileted are given to a local food bank.
The smaller ones will go to a wildlife rehabilitation center, including one in Grants Pass for raptors. In the past, captured fish have been provided to the Wildlife Safari and to the aquarium in Newport.
Now, with the opening of the limited spearfishing season, there’s a chance for anyone who wants to try spearfishing to engage in a fun summertime activity … and to give back to the Oregon rivers and the wildlife that call them home.
NOTE: Access maps to the South Fork Coquille and the lower Coquille can be found at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/news/docs/2020/Coquille_Access_map.pdf.
