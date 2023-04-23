ODFW

Oregon Department for Fish and Wildlife

Last year, Oregon’s marine mammal stranding network documented over 150 sick or dead sea lions on the coast with wildlife veterinarians confirming leptospirosis in all seven of the animals sampled and tested.

This naturally occurring bacteria is zoonotic meaning it can also infect people and put dogs, livestock, and other wildlife at risk. Leptospirosis is an ongoing problem throughout the West Coast where California sea lions and Stellar sea lions live.

