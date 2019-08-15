COOS BAY — This weekend, Aug. 17 and 18, it will be free to fish, crab or clam in waters around the state.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife declared this weekend Free Fishing Weekend, and will not require fishing licenses or tags, including Combined Angling Tags or the Columbia River Endorsement. While no licenses are required, all other fishing regulations and closures still apply; ODFW reminds people fishing for salmon, steelhead, or species like rockfish to check the weekly Recreation Report for the zone they're going to fish in.
The latest fishing regulations and conditions can also be found in the Recreation Report at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
According to ODFW, trout and warmwater fish are "ideal for beginners" and recommend checking the trout stock schedules to find when local ponds were last stocked with hatchery rainbow trout.
For coastal regions, ODFW states ocean fishing for rockfish, tuna, and coho salmon has been good. They added surfperch can be reached from beaches and jetties with crabbing and clamming available all along the coast; it is recommended to always check ODA shellfish restrictions before clamming or crabbing.