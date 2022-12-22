Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Portland’s Hollywood Theatre partnered with the Port of Portland on a brilliant idea—what if there was a miniature theater in the airport, screening films about the Pacific Northwest free of charge for travelers waiting for flights?

That idea became reality and today the 22-seat microcinema in the airport’s C Concourse serves the Portland International Airport’s 16 million annual visitors.



