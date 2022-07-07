The Oregon Coast Music Association will bring back a full-orchestra concert season this July. As the community is recovering from the past two pandemic ravaged years, the festival celebration will feature a variety of live music.
Opening with a free concert at Mingus Park on July 16, other performances venues include the OIMB Boat House, 7 Devils Brew Pub, Shore Acres Gardens, and three full orchestra concerts at Marshfield High School.
More information on all of the concerts can be found at oregoncoastmusic.org. On sale now, tickets can be purchased online, by visiting the OCMA office at 235 Anderson Ave (Coos Art Museum) or by phoning 541-267-0938.
The 2022 schedule includes:
Bay Area Concert Band Festival Kickoff
Saturday, July 16 @ noon, Mingus Park, Coos Bay. Free
Darrell Grant Piano Jazz
Sunday, July 17 @ 2 pm, OIMB Boat House. Reception by Black Market Gourmet. $50
Slocan Ramblers
Tuesday, July 19 @ 7 pm, 7 Devils Pub, Coos Bay. $20
Brass, Reeds, Strings and Song
Saturday, July 23 @ noon, Shore Acres State Park, Charleston. Parking $5.
Adam Stern Previews Festival Concerts
Monday, July 25 @ noon, Coos Bay Public Library. Free
Orchestra Concert I
Tuesday, July 26 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. $20/$25.
Adam Stern Previews the Pops
Wednesday, July 27 @ noon, Coos Bay Public Library. Free.
Youth Workshop @ Pops Rehearsal
Thursday, July 28 @ 10 am, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. Free with registration
Pops Concert
Thursday, July 28 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. $20/$25.
Adam Stern Previews the Saturday Orchestra Concert
Friday, July 26 @ noon, Coos Bay Public Library. Free.
Orchestra Concert II
Saturday, July 27 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. $20/$25.
