Music is coming back

After missing concerts for two years due to COVID, the Oregon Coast Music Association is planning a full orchestra season, beginning with a free concert July 16 at Mingus Park.

The Oregon Coast Music Association will bring back a full-orchestra concert season this July. As the community is recovering from the past two pandemic ravaged years, the festival celebration will feature a variety of live music.

Opening with a free concert at Mingus Park on July 16, other performances venues include the OIMB Boat House, 7 Devils Brew Pub, Shore Acres Gardens, and three full orchestra concerts at Marshfield High School.

More information on all of the concerts can be found at oregoncoastmusic.org. On sale now, tickets can be purchased online, by visiting the OCMA office at 235 Anderson Ave (Coos Art Museum) or by phoning 541-267-0938.

The 2022 schedule includes:

Bay Area Concert Band Festival Kickoff

Saturday, July 16 @ noon, Mingus Park, Coos Bay. Free

Darrell Grant Piano Jazz

Sunday, July 17 @ 2 pm, OIMB Boat House. Reception by Black Market Gourmet. $50

Slocan Ramblers

Tuesday, July 19 @ 7 pm, 7 Devils Pub, Coos Bay. $20

Brass, Reeds, Strings and Song

Saturday, July 23 @ noon, Shore Acres State Park, Charleston. Parking $5.

Adam Stern Previews Festival Concerts

Monday, July 25 @ noon, Coos Bay Public Library. Free

Orchestra Concert I

Tuesday, July 26 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. $20/$25.

Adam Stern Previews the Pops

Wednesday, July 27 @ noon, Coos Bay Public Library. Free.

Youth Workshop @ Pops Rehearsal

Thursday, July 28 @ 10 am, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. Free with registration

Pops Concert

Thursday, July 28 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. $20/$25.

Adam Stern Previews the Saturday Orchestra Concert

Friday, July 26 @ noon, Coos Bay Public Library. Free.

Orchestra Concert II

Saturday, July 27 @ 7:30 pm, Marshfield HS Auditorium, Coos Bay. $20/$25.

