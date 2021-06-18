The Oregon Coast Music Association announces a return to live music with OCMA Outdoors. OCMA Orchestra members and community partners will present outdoor musical festival events during the weekends of July 17-18 and July 24-25.
On Saturday, July 17, at noon the Bay Area Concert Band & The Shaymus Hanlin Quartet will provide the traditional festival opening free concert on the Mingus Park Stage, Coos Bay. This year this event will be a double treat. Bay Area Concert Band Conductor Simpkins has selected several band classics to entertain audiences in the first set including the Ellington/Cacavas - Sophisticated Ladies with a Wilbur Jenson solo. Also featured with the band will be special guest Shaymus Hanlin singing Gershwin’s “But Not for Me.” The second set features the Shaymus Hanlin Quartet with Wes Georgiev, keyboard, Liam Hathaway, bass, and Michael Rodenkirch, percussion and Hanlin on vocals performing selections from the great American Songbook. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy that picnic afternoon concert.
Three concerts are planned for a new venue developed in partnership with the Coos History Museum, the Plaza Stage. This feature will be developed on the south side of the museum alongside beautiful Coos Bay. Three events will be provided, and all are ticketed at $25 each. Advanced ticket purchases are strongly suggested as seating will be limited according to COVID restrictions. Visit https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org or phone 541-267-0938 for reservations.
Rose Canyon Harmonie performs on Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m. This unique reed quintet features Thomas Schubert, bassoon; Mike Gaby, oboe; Mark Margolies, clarinet; Steve Shields, saxophone; and Robert Zelickman, bass clarinet. The quintet offers a program of music from the baroque, classical and romantic eras as well as innovative contemporary pieces written specifically for the reed quintet.
Pioneer Trombones continues the series on Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. The trombone and percussion ensemble includes brass artists Andrew Harris, David Bryan, Phil Neuman, Gayle Neuman, and Dan Stueber on percussion. They will perform popular music of the Americas, with emphasis on South America’s contributions with music by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Astor Piazzola, arranged by Phil Neuman. The group will play works by jazz composers Kenny Dorham, Joe Zawinul and Chick Corea. Selections from ragtime and big band styles rounds out this entertaining mix of trombone quartet “chamber music".
The Festival Viola Quartet and The Carlos Ensemble will close out the series on Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. The Festival Viola Quartet composed of Shelley Mathewson, Cynthia Scott, Brenda Liu and Sharon Eng provide the first portion of this double concert afternoon. They perform a collection of classical and non-classical pieces, certain to delight the audience with the lovely timbres of the violas. The Carlos Ensemble with Stephen Chong, Anthony Dyer, Shelley Mathewson and Dale Bradley will present the wrap up finale. They will perform a wonderful array of pop, Broadway and familiar tunes, bringing much joy to the community!
Further information about concerts, and how to reserve a seat is provided on the OCMA web https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org, including a preview of the programs as YouTube preview and Spotify podcast. Plan ahead and do not miss this great opportunity.
