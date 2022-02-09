Ocean Ridge Assisted Living, a Coos Bay–based provider of senior living, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2022 Customer Experience Award. Qualifying for the award in the categories of activities, cleanliness, communication, dignity and respect, move-in process, response to problems and overall customer experience, Ocean Ridge displayed a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.
Diane Mason, executive director of Ocean Ridge described receiving the awards as an honor, stating, “We are fortunate and thankful to have a great and caring team that is responsible for making this happen.”
Throughout its 16-year history of serving the community, Ocean Ridge has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of Ocean Ridge’s customers and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Ocean Ridge in specific categories.
Every month, Ocean Ridge has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the resident’s needs and make improvements when necessary.
By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, Ocean Ridge has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best in Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident’s experience.
