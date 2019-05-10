COOS BAY — More than 100 families gathered at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay Thursday to celebrate and honor their mothers at the 12th annual “Mother’s Day Petals and Pearls Tea Party.”
The event featured an assortment of tiny finger foods, pastries and tea as well as live music from Sea Breeze Harmony and harpist Carol Anne Smith.
“My favorite part of the event is how it makes our residents, our moms feel special,” said Ocean Ridge Lifestyle Director Mary Luther. “It’s such a wonderful time for them and it really makes them feel loved and respected.”
Chris Shangraw was among the many daughters who showed up Thursday to celebrate the holiday with her mom, 94-year-old Anne Shangraw.
“I love my mom so much,” said Chris. “She’s been so good to me all my life and it’s the least I can do to try to pay her back and be there for her in her old age.”
Chris said she credits her mom with instilling within her a strong social conscience and awareness of the world around her. Her mother she said worked as paralegal for years and aided in numerous initiatives to try to make the world a better place for women.
In addition to celebrating Mother’s Day, the event also doubled as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Attendees were encouraged to donate as well as participate in its raffle for the chance to win either a lift chair or custom quilt blanket, which was sewed by longtime volunteer Joan Kendrick.
“Our residents actually create the artwork for the quilts and Joan sews them together,” said Luther. “She makes one a week and sells them as part of ongoing efforts to end Alzheimer’s all year round.”
With mothers and daughters laughing and smiling throughout the event, Luther said she hopes to continue on the tea party tradition for years to come.
“We’ve been doing this for 12 years,” she said. ‘It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”