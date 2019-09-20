COOS BAY — A large crowd of community members and folks from Ocean Ridge Assisted Living met outside its facility last Thursday, Sept. 19, in Coos Bay to participate in the fifth-annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Joining the fight against Alzheimer’s disease is something the staff at Ocean Ridge holds close to their hearts, said Bonnie Cool, marketing director for the assisted living facility.
“We are hoping that people who walked alongside us this year learned more about the disease and how much it really affects our residents and their families,” said Cool. “It’s the sixth leading cause of death in America and women are twice as likely to get it as men.”
The funds raised Thursday will all go toward the Alzheimer’s Foundation, which provides support services to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease as well as to education and research initiatives centered on finding a cure for the disease.
This year’s theme, which was a “Walk on the Wild Side,” was selected by organizers as an interactive way to connect animals with their residents as well as those who attended the event, said Cool. The walk featured miniature horses, a tortoise, a monitor lizard, ferret and dozens of dogs.
In addition to the walk, the event also featured a chance for folks to win a gift basket filled with homemade items by Ocean Ridge residents, a silent auction and a live performance from the Ocean Ridge Jug Band.
You have free articles remaining.
Accepting a challenge to fundraise $1,000 for Alzheimer’s research earlier in the year by its corporate offices, Frontier Management, Cool said she was happy to announce that the facility had actually fundraised over $2,000.
According to Cool, Ocean Ridge works to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Foundation year-round by selling quilts made by hand by the local group Seaside Stitchers, aromatherapy bracelets and scarves as well as hosting the annual walk.
“It’s a culmination of a year of our residents’ service to end Alzheimer’s,” said Mary Luther, Ocean Ridge Senior Living lifestyle director, in an email.
Following tradition, the Furry Friends Therapy Dogs also made an appearance Thursday as well as the Coos Bay Fire Department and the Coos Forest Protective Association.
“We are trying to bring awareness to find a cure,” said Cool in an email. “(The walk) is a great way to bring residents, families and the greater public together for one incredibly important cause.”