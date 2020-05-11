COOS BAY — Colorful, handmade signs with message of love filled the driveway at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living as community members gathered Friday to celebrate Mother’s Day.
With its annual “Mother’s Day Petal and Pearls Tea Party” being canceled this year in order to follow the state mandated restrictions to keep people safe against the novel coronavirus, staff members at Ocean Ridge were thinking of ways it could still honor and celebrate their residents.
Marketing Director Bonnie Hribar, of Ocean Ridge, said the team quickly began brainstorming and over the past several days organized a drive-by parade for family members to express their love for their mothers and grandmothers all while at a safe distance.
“We didn’t expect so many cars to show up,” said Hribar. “It’s so overwhelming and amazing. There is so much love here and we’re so touched that so many people participated.”
Staff decorated the facility’s windows with handmade paper heart decorations as a way for their residents to thank their families who drove by. A Coos Bay Fire Department fire engine truck participated in the parade along with dozens of other vehicles happy to celebrate and honor their moms.
Helen Stamate, 90, a resident at Ocean Ridge, said she was pleased and proud that the team found an alternative way to keep its annual Mother’s Day celebration going.
“It makes you feel good that they really care,” she said. “
The celebration was just one of many ways its team has worked to keep their residents spirits lifted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said Hribar. The assisted living facility has restricted visitations to its facility as the elderly population has been identified at a higher risk for severe illness or death if exposed to COVID-19.
“It’s a really hard time right, but we’re doing our best to keep everyone happy and healthy,” said Hribar. “It makes me feel good to see everyone smiling and you can tell that they have a big smile on their face even through their masks.”
