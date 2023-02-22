Health Fair

Ocean Crest Elementary School hosted its first Health, Wellness and Safety Fair on February 7, with more than 300 people attending.

 Contributed photo

Ocean Crest Elementary School’s first-ever Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair was a success, drawing over 300 people, including students, their parents and siblings.

Held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Ocean Crest gym, the Health Fair was the idea of School Nurse Karrie Devine, who organized the event, along with the help of Ocean Crest staff and many other volunteers.

Health Fair


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments