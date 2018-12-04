COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is calling on high school students throughout the Pacific Northwest to enter its yearly cooking competition this spring.
According to a press release from SWOCC, the 2019 Oregon Coast Invitational will take place April 13 at 7 a.m. at is facility located on 1988 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay.
The competition will include a baking and culinary portion where students will submit their entries and interpretations of this year’s cooking challenge.
For baking, students will be tasked with producing a lemon meringue pie and those involved in the culinary portion will be tasked with producing a chicken pot pie. The competition sees hundreds of students as far as Idaho and Washington interested in pursuing their career in the culinary arts.
Multiple scholarships to attend OCCI will be awarded throughout the competition to both winners and participates. According to the press release, first place finishers will receive a $4,000 scholarship, second place finishers a $3,000 scholarship and third place finishers a $2,000 scholarship to attend its Coos Bay campus.
All high school students who participate will also walk away with a $250 scholarship for their entry. The 17,000 square foot facility offers degrees in culinary arts and baking, pastry arts and is staffed with American Culinary Federation certified instructors.
For more information on the competition or programs offered at OCCI, you can reach admissions and recruitment coordinator Del Clark at del.clark@socc.edu.