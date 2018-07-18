As summer rolls through, so does the demand for hearty, flavorsome barbeque food. It’s no secret the season brings out people’s cravings for a variety of smoked and grilled meats. For students at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, the arrival of three newly donated professional grills couldn’t have come at a better time.
The accredited program received the three new grills after writing to companies, Green Mountain Grills, The Big Green Egg and Traeger Grills in May. Executive director at OCCI Randy Torres said with the new equipment the school wanted to give students a chance to showcase their skills and get some hands-on practice.
With that in mind, OCCI recently hosted an event on its campus which focused on displaying barbeque dishes made by students using the new grills. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the school’s American Culinary Federation junior team, offered attendees the chance to enjoy meals made from scratch in the style of Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina barbeque.
“We didn’t want the event to be anything pretentious, but rather a fun, casual gathering for everybody to have a good time,” said Torres. “We had pulled pork, beef brisket, baby back ribs, sausage and some salmon.”
The menu also featured a variety of sides including coleslaw, baked beans, sweet potato fires, cornbread, biscuits and about five different types of barbeque sauces.
The new grills will have a permanent spot in the outdoor kitchen pavilion at the culinary school and will also be integrated in upcoming classes and the program’s culinary curriculum.
“Every term we have something that we can possibly smoke or grill,” said Torres. “The whole purpose of the having the grills is for our students to have the latest technology and to get their hands on it and learn.”
The director also mentioned in the next couple of months the school hopes to host a weekend introductory class for the community on the basics of barbequing. The facility is currently working on a calendar for the fall of events planned for the following year. Torres said he’d like to do some barbeque demonstrations involving students and the surrounding communities.
“We want to make sure our students get the best education they can get it,” said Torres.