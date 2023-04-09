The Oregon Coast Railriders are inviting folks to check out a different kind of outdoor recreation by riding a peddle-powered cycle along railroad tracks in the Coquille Valley.
“It’s very unique but the popularity is growing by leaps and bounds,” said Anita Metlen, who owns the business with her husband Kim.
The business owners said they combined their passion for bicycles and fitness with their love for history and nature when they got into railriding. They tested their first railrider in 2013 and started their latest venture, the Oregon Coast Railriders, last summer in Coquille.
The Metlens said they have an agreement with the Port of Coos Bay to use the out-of-service railroad, as well as with the City of Coquille, to depart and return from Sturdivant city park.
During the tour, each person pedals independently while riding on a four seat quadricycle. Guides travel with each tour group along the route and turn the quadri-cycles around for the way back, so everyone is always traveling in the same direction. The full 10-mile route usually takes about 2 hours to complete.
“We generally travel at a leisurely pace because we want you to be able to disconnect from everyday life and be able to enjoy nature as you are going through,” Metlen said.
Each 4-seat unit is separate for a total of 10 railriders. Groups of four will be seated together, and couples can be paired up together. Each railrider can be rented for groups of less than four for the price of four riders, but, the tour guides said it is enjoyable to make a new friend or two if you are willing.
Anyone who goes on a railrider tour can expect to get a healthy dose of fresh air, some physical activity, as well as nature and wildlife viewing.
“The track goes along the edge of the Coquille valley, so you see the expanse of the valley itself,” Metlen said.
“You’ll see birds and flowers and pastureland with grazing animals,” she said. “There’s a place where you see the river and we pass through the edge of a functioning lumber mill. We turn around near the Coquille river wildlife area.”
Oregon Coast Railrider owners said railriding is a spectacular way to experience the outdoors – and experience rail corridors that have mostly only been seen by rail workers.
Metlen said anyone in decent physical shape should be able to join the tour, and because the quadricycles have recumbent seats and are situated along the tracks, it doesn’t take the same balance required as a regular bicycle.
The railriders said their outdoor recreation attraction isn’t only good for the locals and tourists that come to participate, it’s also good for the entire area.
“We really added to the economic base by adding a local attraction. Visitors patronize us and they patronize other businesses in the local area for food and lodging and entertainment. So we really are able to add to the community,” Metlen said.
The Oregon Coast Railriders are also hiring a manager and guides for the upcoming season.
The season starts May 20 and runs through Oct. 1, 2023. The first day is on a first-come first serve basis. After that, reservations are available online for May 21 through the rest of the season.
Oregon Coast Railriders are open Thursday through Monday with departures at 9 a.m. noon and 3 p.m. each day. Participants are asked to arrive at least 20 minutes prior to their departure at Penny Sturdivant Park 96955 Hwy 42S Coquille, OR 97423. The cost is $40 per person or more if you reserve a full cart.
For more information about the Oregon Coast Railriders and to make an online reservation, visit www.ocrailriders.com.
