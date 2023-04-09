Railriders

The upcoming season for Oregon Coast Railriders starts May 20 and goes through Oct. 1 2023. The tour takes riders on a two hour pedal-powered trip along the edge of the Coquille Valley.

The Oregon Coast Railriders are inviting folks to check out a different kind of outdoor recreation by riding a pedal-powered cycle along railroad tracks in the Coquille Valley.

“It’s very unique but the popularity is growing by leaps and bounds,” said Anita Metlen, who owns the business with her husband Kim.

