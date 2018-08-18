May 4, 1921 - Aug. 6, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Yvonne Lee Kern Marineau at 1 p.m., Aug. 25, at the Coquille Christian Community Church with Pastors Bruce Russell and Loren Doty officiating. A time of sharing and meal will follow the service. After a long-life and short illness Yvonne, at age 97, went to heaven to meet Jesus Aug. 6, 2018. She had been surrounded in her last few days by family and wonderful caregivers.
Yvonne was born in her parent’s home in Coquille, May 4, 1921 and died in her own home, as she had wished, two houses up the hill from where she was born. As a child she and her sisters were raised with many close relatives who lived in the area. Her parent’s house was often the center of activities. She graduated from Coquille High School in 1939 and attended the University of Oregon. She always loved the Ducks. She met a handsome U.S. Coast Guardsman, Fred “Moe” Marineau, stationed in Bandon and they were married Dec. 4, 1943 in Coquille. They lived in the family cabin on Bandon beach until Moe was discharged after WWII was over. The cabin has remained the center of activities for the extended family. The young married couple built a house next to her parent’s home where they raised their family of four children.
As a young wife and homemaker, Yvonne often cared for children, including her nieces and church and family friends. All kids were welcome to come to the Marineau house and she eventually become known as “Mother Marineau”. She treated them all the same. Family activities involved going to the cabin in Bandon and camping at Myrtle Grove above Powers for years with special friends including the Masons, Ashs, Ellis kids, and others. For a number of years, they traveled to Diamond Lake with family, including grandchildren, and special friends for winter fun. Family vacations were part camping trips, too, and often included visits to extended family. She and Moe supported their kids in all their various school activities, music, sports and more. Their grandchildren were especially important in their lives. Yvonne loved being a grandma and sharing all family activities with the kids; camping, beach trips, birthdays and other holiday times. She was a great “baby” sitter for the kids. She also loved taking pictures of the kids; it ran in her “genes”.
Yvonne’s talents were many. She loved cooking and baking, especially cakes and pies; was an excellent seamstress, and knitted for her children and herself, including personalized Christmas stockings for her family. She took extension classes and learned to refinish furniture, re-cane chairs, and upholster among other things. She had a garden, canned food and also raised flowers, and could paint and hang wallpaper with the best. She decorated her home with seasonal decorations, especially going all out at Christmas. After the children were on their own, Yvonne started a career as a florist, usually working from home. She went to florist school in Portland, staying with her friends, the Dotys. Weddings were her specialty, but she did flowers for many other events, and especially flowers for church. During this same time, she began taking painting classes at the Coquille Valley Art Center. She painted for more than 40 years, giving her paintings as gifts for graduations, weddings, or just because. She loved working in the art department during the Coos County Fair and won many awards on her paintings. She also participated as a judge in the apple pie contest.
Yvonne was a lifetime member of the Christian Church in Coquille, where she was involved in multiple activities. She served as a deaconess, wedding hostess, choir member, drama director and was active in Christian Women’s Fellowship. She cooked for a long-time for Wednesday night dinners. She was the support team for the church group “Promise”, driving them to performances in her motor home. She loved going to Little River Christian Camp to work in the kitchen. She especially loved Christian music and in the recent past, enjoyed every worship team concert.
She was actively involved in the Coquille community. She was a member of the Eight-at-Eight club as a young mother, making lifetime friends. She was a member of the Coquille Women’s Club, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and the Coquille Valley Art Center. She also enjoyed gatherings with groups of special friends, meeting at their homes for dinners and fun.
After Moe retired, they made several extended trips in their motor home, one lasting three months, to the east coast in the fall. They traveled up to Maine and also stopped in New York City to spend two nights with a cousin. They also visited many of the east coast sights. Another trip was with best friends Jo and Don Brown to visit across the south of the country, as far east as Louisiana. A special trip was made to California to meet up with long-time Coast Guard friends.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Edna (Ray) and Cliff Kern; her two sisters, Eileen Alder and Frances Christoson; and her husband, Fred "Moe" Marineau.
She is survived by her daughter, Renee Marineau and husband, Harold Brice; son, Richard and Barbara Marineau; son, Jeffrey and Mary Ann Marineau; son, Craig and Ann Marineau; grandchildren, Holly Marineau Marshall, Tara Marshall and Steve Erickson, Makenzie Marineau, Aaron Marineau, Megan Marineau Aguon, Channing Marineau, Stefan Marineau and Alex Marineau; great-grandson, Jordan Marshall Mai; great-granddaughter, Maya Aguon; first cousin, Harold Lee Ray and cousin-in-law, Ann Morgan; five nieces; three nephews; and additional family members through marriage. She also leaves several special friends, you know who you are.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry or the Marshall Brown Ministry c/o Coquille Christian Community Church, 625 E. 10th St., Coquille, OR 97423.
