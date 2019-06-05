July 23, 1935 – May 28, 2019
At her request, no services will be held for Yvonne Evelyn Brock, 83, a lifelong resident of Coos Bay. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Yvonne was born July 23, 1935, in Marshfield, to Marcel and Ellen (Emerson) Van Elsberg. She passed away May 28, 2019, in Coos Bay.
She enjoyed bird and animal watching, but most of all, Yvonne loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Louis Brock of Coos Bay; sons, Tommy and Kenneth, both of Coos Bay, and Lonas of Roseburg; daughter, Laura Brock of North Bend; sister, Luella Hedges of New Mexico; and her brother George Van Elsberg of Coos Bay;and many grandchildren.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Marcel and Ellen Van Elsberg; and siblings, Carlos, Lonnie and Gayland Van Elsberg.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
