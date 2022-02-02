Yvonne Elaine Lundhom

December 23, 1929 – January 27, 2022
At her request no formal services will be held for Yvonne Elaine Lundholm who died January 27, 2022 in Bandon at the age of 92.
Yvonne was born December 23, 1929 in Yankton, South Dakota, the daughter of Elmer and Marjorie (Lily) Petersen. She was reared and educated in Minneapolis, graduating from high school there.
She worked for Crown Zellerbach as a production manager and as a court reporter where all her work was done by hand and not machine.
She had a gift for crafts from knitting to stained glass and she loved music and was a member of Sweet Adelines.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Debbie and Janet; son, Russell; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
