Wilma Joanne Weideman Ross

August 11, 1931 - February 8, 2022
Funeral services for Wilma Ross, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 10 am, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Church of Christ, 775 Donnelly Avenue in Coos Bay. Interment will follow at the Coos River Cemetery.
Wilma was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, passing peacefully in her sleep at age 90. She was the youngest of 3 children born to William and Ella Weideman in Charlson, North Dakota. She loved her family, her church family and her Lord.
In her early twenties, she fell fast for a handsome Dwight Gosser, 3 years her senior and they settled in Sweet Home, Oregon. Tragedy struck early in their marriage as their first son was stillborn. A year later, Dan was born, then only 2 years after that; Dwight would succumb to cancer at 27. Following Dwight’s death, Wilma and Dan moved back to her parents in Portland, Oregon working as a secretary with Hyster Corp.
She found love once again with Gordon Ross, a Coos County dairyman, now retired County Commissioner. So she and Dan moved to the family farm in Coos Bay. Gordon and Wilma were married 65 years and have been members of the Coos Bay Church of Christ for their entire relationship. They had 3 children together, Bob, Marcia, and Debbie.
Wilma was never one to shy away from another road trip whether it was by air, rail, or auto. She and Gordon traveled to many countries, Russia, Costa Rica, and New Zealand to name a few. Wilma’s passion was playing the piano. She was an accomplished pianist playing weekly for church services as well as entertaining family at home. Another passion was baking desserts, more specifically pies. She would enter them at the Coos County fair each year and generally win a ribbon or two. Wilma and Gordon were long time members of the Riverman’s Club and the Coos County Historical Society.
She is survived by husband, Gordon and children, Dan Ross and wife, Joan of Wilton, NH, Bob Ross and wife, Nanette of Coquille, OR and Debbie Gorst of Myrtle Point, OR; grandchildren, Greg Ross, Lindsey Ross Hardie, Joshua Nugent, Jenny Nugent Messenger, Nathan Ross, Meghan Ross Hampton, Evan Ross, Bethany Ross, Tylor Gorst, Quinn Gorst, Lane Gorst, Elizabeth Nugent and Annie Nugent; as well as 22 great grandchildren.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ella Weideman; brother, Ray Weideman; sister, Lorraine Mabe; and daughter, Marcia Ross Nugent.
Our heartfelt gratitude to Becky and Wanda of Guardian Angels for making our mother’s life the best it could possibly be for the last 3 years by being so kind and attentive towards her.
Another debt of gratitude goes to Prudence and David Munger for their careful over watch of Gordon. Because of them, Gordon has been able to live in the family home and stay mobile, visiting Wilma daily with many outings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
