Dec. 19, 1918 – Nov. 10, 2018
A celebration of life for Willis A. Sutton, 99, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Arago Community Church, 54239 Arago-Fishtrap Road in Myrtle Point. There will be a potluck meal following the service. Attendees are encouraged to bring a memory of Willis to share. Willis will be interned at Fairview Cemetery in (Hanna) Laquey, Missouri, next to his beloved wife, Lora June.
Willis Alvin Sutton was born Dec. 19, 1918, to Alexander and Savilla Sutton, in Hanna, Missouri, where he grew up, graduating from Richland High School in the Class of 1937. Most recently residing in Myrtle Point, Willis entered into God’s presence early the morning of Nov. 10, 2018. At the time of his home-going, he had attained the age of 99 years, 10 months, and 10 days.
At a young age, Willis accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized in a small creek in Hanna, Missouri. In later years, when he would visit the area, he always wanted to stop and go to that creek because it meant a lot to him.
Willis moved out to Oregon at the age of nineteen and, except for visits home, resided there for the rest of his life. He worked as a longshoreman for many years and held various leadership positions within the union.
Life really started to accelerate for Willis in Nov. of 1965 when he married Lora June Webb and inherited two daughters, Vickie (14) and Cassie (12). They resided for many years at their farm on Haynes Inlet, outside North Bend, where he enjoyed raising Charolaise cattle and growing gardens. They later became active members of Hauser Community Church, and enjoyed the fellowship there for many years.
Willis was an avid bear hunter and won many trophies over the years. He and Lora moved to Gold Beach sometime in the early 1980s where he enjoyed guiding bear hunts; Lora took joy in cooking for the various customers, who invariably became friends. They so appreciated fellowshipping at First Baptist Church of Gold Beach, where they developed many precious friendships.
Life began to switch into fifth gear and beyond when his daughters married and he and Lora became grandparents. It seemed this was the greatest joy of Willis’ life. Cassie bore them Dustin, Alice, Donnie and Jimmy. Vickie bore them Katie, Stephanie and Andy. From the start, Grandpa Willis had no problem changing diapers or whatever was necessary in their care. He thoroughly enjoyed their birthday and holiday celebrations, taking them to camp, teaching them to drive, attending their sporting events and piano recitals, going on cross-country trips, stopping at 7-11 for a pop, or enjoying an occasional prime rib dinner.
When Lora passed away suddenly in 1999, it was a great sorrow to Willis. But those seven grandchildren produced thirteen great-grandchildren, and they aren’t done yet! The Lord and the family he and Lora had together, helped carry him through.
In 1988, Willis and Lora moved to Coquille. Throughout the years since, Willis took great joy in his involvement at Arago Community Church.He enjoyed teaching home Bible studies and adult Sunday school classes. He was active in building their new facility, and pictures can be seen of him after hours, hosing down the newly poured cement foundation to keep it damp. He loved his church and he loved God’s people.
One of the most memorable things about Willis was his infectious laugh. He laughed easily and heartily. He most always had a smile on his face. He possessed an incredible will to live, surviving two broken hips in his 90s.
He will be missed by surviving family and friends.
Willis is survived by his daughters, Vickie Baldwin and Cassie Webb;grandchildren, Dustin Hall, Alice Hall, Don Hall, Jim Hall, Katie Baldwin Munene, Stephanie Baldwin and Andy Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Charity, Courtney and Cutter Barklow, Dustin Jr. and Devin Hall, Dillon,Dane, Gavin and Rowin Hall, Mayson, Lance and Ruby Hall, and Aliza Munene; three nephews, Allen and Ronnie Sutton, and Bill Doolin; as well as two nieces, Nancy Quick and Mary Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lora June; his parents, Alexander and Savilla; three brothers, Claude, Homer and Robert; and four sisters, Pearl, Georgia, Jewell and Nancy.
“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.”
Psalm 116:15
Local arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Arrangements in Missouri are under the direction of Waynesville Memorial Chapel, Waynesville, MO 65583.
