October 4, 1942 – August 15, 2020
A private family graveside service for William “Scott” McAleer, 77, of Coos Bay will be held at Roseburg National Cemetery.
William “Scott” was born October 4, 1942 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Cyril and Irene (Stevens) McAleer. He passed away August 15, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Scott was raised in Cleveland, Ohio and spent his early life there. After graduating from Ohio State University, Scott worked at the Painesville Telegraph Newspaper as a photographer and eventually became Chief Photographer. Scott was recognized by the National Press Photographers Association for his photographs of the Kent State University unrest. He also had photographs in Time Magazine, the Associated Press, and the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
In 1965 Scott enlisted in the United States Army and served in Korea and the Vietnam War with the First Battalion of the 16th Infantry as Staff sergeant. He received accolades including the Combat Infantrymen Badge, Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
After the service, Scott moved to the Oregon Coast, where he would hone his abilities to be a master fisherman. He purchased a plot of land and built his home, which led to his second career as a carpenter. Scott was an excellent craftsman. In his retirement he focused on furniture building and mastered his craft.
Scott was a kind and generous person and leaves behind countless memories with his friends. He also leaves behind his greatest love and accomplishment in life, his family. Scott was a loving husband to Judy for almost forty years and proud father of his two children, Noah and Annie.
