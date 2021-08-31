William R. Malcolm, M.D.

July 26, 1934 – August 28, 2021
William Richard Malcolm was born July 26, 1934 in Yonkers, New York and died August 28, 2021. He was the only child of William and Helen Esther (Brancard) Malcolm. After graduation from Dartmouth College in 1956, he entered the U.S. Navy. In 1960 he received an honorable discharge from the Navy, and in 1961 he entered Temple University School of Medicine receiving an M.D. degree in 1965. Following a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology he practiced in Bennington, Vermont for four years.
In 1973 he married Nancy Sakalosky and moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where he enjoyed sailing, kayaking, and competitive sports. He served on the Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors from 1984 to 1987 and was an active member of the medical staff until 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, William Tyler Malcolm of Pennsylvania; son, Hunter Heaney of Pennsylvania; daughter, Adria Malcolm of Portland; daughter, Tina Malcolm and her husband, Joseph Shah of Portland. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed the company of many friends from various sports including softball, racquetball, paintball and his ski buddies, the Bad Dogs.
At his request, no public services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coos County Libraries and Southern Poverty Law Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
