William Patrick “Pat” McCallion

December 17, 1950 – July 12, 2022
William was born December 17, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, to William J and Elfriede McCallion. He passed away July 12, 2022 in Bandon, Oregon.
His father was in the military, and Pat lived with his family in France and England. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
After an adventurous and somewhat rocky early adulthood, he dedicated his life to being of service to others. He became a registered nurse and worked at Watsonville Community Hospital, California, and aided his aging parents until they passed.
William moved to Bandon in 2014. Pat kept contact with family members and enjoyed hearing people’s stories. He loved Coca Cola, jazz music and walking about town.
William is survived by his brother, Leslie O. McCallion; his sister, Joyce C Croes; his niece and nephew, Lerah McCallion and Dylan McCallion.
Inurnment will take place in Monterey, California.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
