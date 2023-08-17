February 5, 1945 – August 8, 2023
On August 8, 2023, William Malcolm Marino, age 78, passed at home in Coquille with his family at his side. Bill was born February 5,1945 in Los Angeles to Mary Lisbeth Maxwell. Mary married Anthony Francis Marino in 1954 and they moved to San Diego where Bill’s brothers, Tom and Steve were born.
Bill discovered his love for nature while backpacking and hunting in the surrounding foothills. Bill enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1963 and did one tour in Vietnam. One of his greatest experiences was returning to Vietnam decades later. After being honorably discharged in 1969, Bill discovered his calling in leather craft. In 1971 Bill found his chosen home on the southwest coast of Oregon and moved to Bandon, where he started his first business “Age of Man”. In 1976 he apprenticed in shoe repair in Portland and met Kay Foreman, who was apprenticing in the same program. They married and moved to Coquille in 1977, opening the Coquille Valley Shoe Repair and Saddle Shop, later renamed Marino’s Boots and Saddles. Bill worked on whatever cherished item folks brought in including motorcycle bags, Conestoga wagon covers, swimming pool covers, and dog chewed sandals. He dearly loved this work.
Bill’s children, Amy and Jesse spent many hours of their early years in the shop. At a young age they ran the shop when Bill responded to calls as a volunteer fireman. Bill served in the Fire Department for 35 years. Much of that time he was also an EMT. In 2002 he earned an associate degree in Fire Science. Bill got a lot of satisfaction from his work in the Department, which included teaching First Responder classes and starting the youth Fire Cadet Program. He retired as a Captain. It was important to Bill to make a difference in his community, and he did this in many ways. He revealed his breadth of character traits through a number of seasons at the Sawdust Theater by taking on the roles of villain, sidekick and even the good guy once. He supported the Chamber of Commerce in many ways, including writing Cowboy Poetry for fundraisers. He enjoyed sharing stories with Marine Corps League members during their annual youth fishing pole give away. He held many roles over the years at the Episcopal Churches in Coquille and in Bandon. Environmental stewardship was also important to Bill and he helped start the ODFW’s Salmon & Trout Enhancement Program (STEP).
In Bill people found a kind ear and often wise advice; and if words did not reveal his big empathetic heart, his actions did. The community has supported Bill and his family when they needed as well, like helping them after a large house fire.
Bill worked very hard at everything he did until retiring in 2017. But he was also quick to laugh, sing a lil’ ditty, do a lil’ dance or just be downright goofy. His children were always his biggest source of joy and pride.
He is survived by his wife, (Dorothy) Kay Marino; children, Amy Jo Marino and Jesse Benjamin Marino; brothers, Thomas Anthony Marino and Steven John Marino; aunt, Dixie Marino; loving in-laws; nieces; nephews; and many cousins.
A Memorial will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 3:00 PM at St. John Episcopal Church, 795 Franklin Ave., Bandon. On Saturday, August 26, 2023 there will be a Celebration of Life and potluck at Sturdivant Park in Coquille from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM.
Gifts in memory of Bill can be made to St. John Church, PO Box 246, Bandon OR 97411 and to Maui Strong Fund https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In