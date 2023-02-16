May 15, 1928 – February 6, 2023
A chapel funeral service was held at the North Bend Chapel followed by a graveside committal with full military honors at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay, on Monday, February 20, 2023 f or William L. Sexton Jr., 94, of North Bend.
William “Bill” Luther Sexton Jr. passed away on February 6, 2023 at the age of 94, at Bay Area Hospital due to breathing complications. He was born in Hiram, Georgia to William Luther Sexton Sr. and Maureen (Robinson) Sexton. He had two children, William and Melody. He joined the Navy when he was 17 years old and fought in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, where he proudly met Connie Chung. He was approved to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, which he refused, as he wanted to be in the town he loved so dearly. He retired out of the Navy and settled in a town he had visited on leave, North Bend, Oregon. This is where he met his wife, Kathleen Day. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at the saw mill and would later retire from there as well. He was a member of the Freemasons and the American Legion for many years. He regularly attended church services, until his health kept him indoors.
Bill loved keeping himself young by walking at Pony Village Mall every morning for 5 miles, until he was in his 80’s where he lowered the distance to two miles a day, until he couldn’t make these walks at all. If you didn’t see him out walking, you could catch him at The Mill Casino, the Sizzler, or at a park enjoying nature and traveling. He and Kathy had two Dachshunds that they loved dearly, Willie and Bruno. They also housed and raised his children, multiple nieces, nephews and friends. They never met a stranger they wouldn’t help. They donated to multiple charities, their church, and food drives, consistently, always wanting to give back to the community and world.
Bill is survived by nephew, Corey Sexton and his wife, April of Dallas, GA; nephew, Nick Phillips and his wife, Corrin of Portland, OR; nieces and nephews, Patricia, Tammy, Demelia, Felecia, Lowell, Decarr, and Treva, all of Georgia; and many more extended family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; son, William; daughter, Melody; brothers, James, Jackie and Billie Jo; sisters, Hallie and Hazel; niece, Subrenia; and a host of other family and friends that he loved dearly.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook
