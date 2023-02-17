November 22, 1955 – December 22, 2022
William Joel Ferguson was born on November 22, 1955 in Eugene, Oregon to Judith Archer Ferguson and William Henry Ferguson. He died of esophageal cancer December 22, 2022 in Portland, Oregon, embraced by his children; his mother; brother, Dan; and sister, Martina.
Joel became very involved in sports at Grants Pass schools as well as in his spare time. He was on the Grants Pass dive team and participated in both football and wrestling. He particularly enjoyed playing sports with his brother, Dan.
Joel worked on the Dew Lines in Alaska before marrying Roberta Stieber. Joel and Roberta had two loving daughters, Melia born in 1977 and Andra, born in 1979. Both girls were born in Eugene where Joel attended Lane Community College.
Joel and Roberta subsequently divorced and Joel moved to Medford where he held a variety of jobs: logger, car salesman, heavy duty equipment operator and building contractor specializing in tile laying.
Joel married Sheila Smith and they had a loving son, Derrick in 1985. After their divorce, Joel did not remarry.
Joel is survived by a large extended family including his three children, Melia and Derrick Hayes, Andra and Travis Cooper, and Derrick Ferguson; his mother and step-father, Judith and Richard Heaney; step-mother, Rene Ferguson; sisters, Debra and Nels Swandal and Martina and Hank Hazen; brother, Dan and Marilyn Ferguson; half-sister, Kendell Ferguson and Brandon Schulzke; and half-brothers, Matthew and Gena Heaney and Keenon Ferguson. Joel is also survived by six grandchildren, John Hayes, Macy Hayes, Benjamin Cooper, Brooklynn Cooper, Tyler Ferguson and Cierra Ferguson; his aunt, Catherine “Joan” Nelson; uncle, Sam Archer; and many cousins.
Joel was proceeded in death by his father, William Henry Ferguson and his grandparents.
Joel’s family will miss his warm generous personality and his wild story-telling.
Joel’s children and grandchildren along with Kendell and Brandon plan to be with Joel’s brothers, Dan and Matt, to spread Joel’s ashes over his favorite Alaskan fishing spot. At the same time there will be a ceremony and remembrance of Joel’s life.
