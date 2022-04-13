As the Coos Bay Police officers walked past his hospital room, Doc threw his hands in the air, and exclaimed, “I DIDN’T DO IT”!!! Very few could match Doc’s humor or accomplishments. He enjoyed life as a veterinarian, husband, father, hunter, writer, reserve sheriff, inventor, and amazing storyteller.
William Powell was born October 9, 1930, in Polo, Illinois, grew up on a farm, and won three state championships as a rifle marksman. He graduated from the University of Illinois as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Moving his family west, he created multiple successful veterinary practices in Wyoming, North Dakota, California, and Oregon. He created a Caesarean procedure for cattle to stand during birthing surgery. He also pioneered surgical techniques to provide safe low cost spays and neuters for small animals.
Doc was preceded by three wives. His first, Paula Johnson, gave him two sons, Steven and Michael Powell. His second marriage to Eleanor Graham came with four stepchildren, Kevin, Darin, Shawn, and Erin Graham. His third, Kim Erickson, passed away shortly after their marriage. He is survived by his children; stepchildren; and his sister, Helen Powell Carlson.
Doc left behind many clients and pets who had become friends. There will be a Celebration of Life this summer. The time and date will be published on the Facebook account of his devoted and longtime friend, Darci Hill.
For any who wish to honor Doc’s memory, please make a donation under Doc’s name to the non-profit entity, S/Nipped Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic in Coos Bay, Oregon. Doc’s impact on us and our pets will last long beyond his time here.
His ability to make us laugh and provide very good advice with the ever-present cup of black coffee will be sorely missed by all. As Doc always said upon departure, “Hasta La Vista”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In