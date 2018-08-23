Aug. 27, 1965 – Aug. 13, 2018
A memorial service for William David VanRenselaar, 52, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 24, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.
William “Bill” was born Aug. 27, 1965 in Loma Linda, Calif. He passed away Aug. 13, 2018 in Coos Bay.
Bill had a lifelong love of cars and a knack for mechanics that served him in his career in the automotive industry. This talent was passed down from his beloved father William Arthur VanRenselaar, who preceded him in death in 2001.
Bill lived by the code "comedy first" and could be counted on to say something hilarious. Those he leaves behind are comforted by memories of laughter at inappropriate times. He is dearly missed and loved.
Bill is survived by his wife, Veronica Brooms; mother, Judith Franzel; stepmother, Judith Hadlock; sisters, Jeanette Knapp, Julia Christian, and Janet Lopez; and children, Samantha VanRenselaar, Robert Brooms, William "Joey" VanRenselaar, Jason VanRenselaar, Brandon VanRenselaar, Justin Tefft and Stephanie Kilgore.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In