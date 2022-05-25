November 4, 1952 – May 9, 2022
William “Cleve” Piatt was born November 4, 1952 and died May 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mavis Piatt. Survived by his wife, Suzy Piatt, whom he married on May 2, 1992; brother, Darryl Piatt; sisters, Marie Smith, Lona Archer and Barb Mulcahy; stepchildren, Anthony Walker and Andrea Morris; grandchildren, Ashley Guevara, Cassidy Walker, Brittany Syracuse, Logan Christensen, Mykenzie Christensen and Liam Morris; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cleve was a loving and generous man, well known in the Bandon/Coos Bay areas for years of hard work building and remodeling homes and businesses.
The most important day in Cleve’s life was when he dedicated his life to Jehovah God in 1980. He proved himself to be a self-sacrificing elder and enjoyed teaching others about the promises of God’s Kingdom. He loved helping others and using his skills to serve in building and maintaining Kingdom Halls.
There is nothing to describe the pain and sorrow felt by all who knew and loved this wonderful man.
Memorial services will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, 2:00 p.m. via the ZOOM app. Please call 541-252-5551 for more information.
