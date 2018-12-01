William Chester Jerome Stonebraker

July 25, 1930 – November 26, 2018
A memorial service to celebrate the life of William “Jerry” Stonebraker, 88, of North Bend, will be held Monday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Avenue in North Bend, with Pastor Israel Jurich presiding. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Jerry was born on July 25, 1930 in Pendleton, Ore. to William Chester Stonebraker and Ellen L. (Montgomery) Stonebraker. He passed away peacefully at his home in North Bend.
Jerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 – 1952 and was a Radioman in the Korean War. His interest in Journalism started early delivering papers in Westfir, Ore. and continued throughout his professional career. He received a degree in journalism from the University of Oregon and worked in Baker City as a journalist and photographer and he worked for the Coos Bay World Newspaper as a journalist and News Editor from 1968 – 1992. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in North Bend and sang in the church choir. He was an active volunteer for the South Coast Food Share and Coos Food Bank. He loved to fish and camp and he was an excellent story teller.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanette Stonebraker of North Bend; daughter, Nancii Stonebraker of Seattle, WA; son, Bill Stonebraker of North Bend; son-in-law, Michael Woodhead of Jasper, AR; grandson, Andrew Woodhead of Clever, MO; granddaughter, Abigail Woodhead of Enid, OK; sisters, Melissa of Eugene and Bonnie of Federal Way, WA; as well as several nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Fay; brother, Dell Stonebraker; brother, Ed Stonebraker; sister, Phyliss Douda; and his parents, William and Ellen Stonebraker.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s honor to The Faith Lutheran Church or to Coos Food Bank. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
