Mar 2, 1946 – Sept. 1, 2019
William (Billy) Edward Korenko, Jr. - 73, was born March 3, 1946 in Billings, Mont., and died Sept. 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev., from complications related to his heart attack. Billy attended 12 years of school in Bandon, graduating in 1964, after which he joined the U.S. Navy for six years and was stationed with the Marines as a dental assistant.
You have free articles remaining.
Billy then went to Southern Oregon College in Ashland and earned a degree in Criminology. Billy was married on March 18, 1973 to Cindy Hermansen. Billy and Cindy moved to Guam in 1986 where Billy taught Culinary Arts. He retired in 2017 and moved with Cindy to Las Vegas to be near his daughter Kim and son Allyn. Survivors include his widow, Cindy of Las Vegas; daughter Kim Korenko and son Allyn Korenko, of Las Vegas; sister Susie Jones of Coquille; Billy’s nieces and nephew; aunt Barbara Dodrill of Bandon; and numerous cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents Bill and June Korenko.
To plant a tree in memory of William Korenko, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In