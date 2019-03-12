Jan. 8, 1943 - March 7, 2019
William "Bill" Ray Poppe, a loving husband, father of two and grandfather of 2, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 76 in Medford.
Bill was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois, the second of four children. Most of his youth was spent in the Midwest town of Whitewater, Kansas. He received his undergraduate teaching degree from Bethel College. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Jolene in 1964 and began his career in teaching.
In 1967, they joined the Peace Corps and spent two years in Central America. With that adventure complete, Bill went back to school and received a Master’s degree from Oklahoma State University. In 1971, Bill and Jolene moved to North Bend. Bill spent 30 years in education, as both a teacher and administrator. In 2015, Bill and Jolene moved to the Medford area to be closer to family. Bill loved teaching and exploring the world around him. He loved interacting with people, gaining knowledge and sharing knowledge. In some ways he never really stopped teaching.
This June, Bill and Jolene would have celebrated their 55th year of marriage. Their two sons were the center of their lives. Bill’s favorite hobbies involved Oregon beaches, ocean fishing, hunting and traveling. In later years, Bill became an avid rock hound and enjoyed lapidary. Bill and Jolene are blessed with many lifelong friends and thoroughly enjoyed traveling and visiting with them.
Bill was preceded in death by his youngest son, Jason; and parents, Louis and Dorothy.
He is survived by his wife, Jolene; his son, Eric and wife, Kathy; his two grandchildren, Jordan and Kennedy; his brother, Roger and wife, Lolly; his sister, Donna; his sister, Debi and husband, Tim; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We love you Bill.
In lieu of flowers, donate to RedemptionRidge.org. Service information pending.
