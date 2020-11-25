May 2, 1944 – November 16, 2020
William “Bill” Harris Johns was born on May 2, 1944 and died after a short battle with lung cancer on November 16, 2020 with his wife and step daughter by his side.
He is survived by his daughters, Sammie and husband, Joey Arzie of Coos Bay and Jody Johns-Williams of Roseburg; sons, Gary and wife, Kristen Johns of Redmond, and Herb Johns of Salem; his brothers, Rick and wife, Debbie Johns of Eagle Point and Renny and wife, Lanette Johns of Grants Pass; brother in law, Bill Lehman; his wife, Linda Johns of 32 years and her children, Kim and Lance Dropulic of Laughlin, Nevada and Jerry Aldridge of Kingman, Arizona. He also had several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all who he loved dearly.
Born and raised in Coos Bay, he attended Coos River Elementary School and then Marshfield High School. Most of his younger years were working through the Union on barges and tug boats. He moved to Laughlin, Nevada in 1990 to start his dream job as a Boat Captain on the “The Riverside Passenger Boat” which ran between Laughlin, Nevada and Bull Head City, Arizona. He retired from this job after 20 years. He always did things his way, on his time.
His favorite current pastime was walking his dogs and meeting his friends at the local dog park which is going to be renamed the “Captain Bill Johns Dog Park”. At Bill’s request, no services will be held. Instead, the family will hold a private ceremony on the Colorado River to honor his wishes.
Bill was proceeded in death by his father, Herbert Johns; mother, Claire Triplett; and sister, Bobbie Lehman.
