July 1, 1947 – November 4, 2022
A graveside service for William “Bill” Harold McCarthy, 75, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with his brother-in-law, Bob Mahaffy, officiating.
Bill was born, raised and passed away in Coos Bay, Oregon.
He was a cattle rancher and worked on his family’s cattle ranch on Catching Slough his entire life with his dad, brothers, and eventually his sons. In his early years he logged with his father and later in life worked for Knutson Towboat as a machine operator and truck driver.
Bill was married to his wife Sally for 45 years, known by their close friends as “Wild Bill and Sweet Sal”. They met at the old Gussies and eventually got married in Reno. He was a great dad to his three kids, Ryan, Ashlee, and Greg; and known as “Papa” to his four grandchildren. Each Sunday, you could find Bill with his entire family for the weekly Sunday night dinner at his home.
Ranching was a full-time job and hobby for him. He also enjoyed camping with his family and car rides out to the beach followed by an ice cream cone. Bill had many friends over the years and throughout the community. After checking on his cows in the morning, he could frequently be found at the Stock Pot restaurant having breakfast or coffee with the “guys”.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sally; his children, Ryan, Greg, Ashlee, and son-in-law, Cody; his grandchildren, Orla, Thea, Heston, and Millie; his sister, Mary Oester and brother-in-law, Steve Oester, brother-in-law, Bob Mahaffy; sister-in-law, Joy McCarthy; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarke McCarthy and Annabelle McCarthy (Knutson); brother, Dennis McCarthy; sister, Thea Mahaffy, and brother, Louis “Pete” McCarthy.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In