September 14, 1950 - October 4, 2021
William “Bill” Francis Otis of Reedsport, Oregon, passed away on October 4, 2021, at the age of 71. He was born to parents, Lillian and William Otis in California.
Bill graduated from Grants Pass High School and received his Associate degree from Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. He started his career with the State of Oregon working for the Department of Transportation. While in Roseburg he started his family and in 1983 he moved to Reedsport with his three kids to run the ODOT maintenance station. He continued to run the Reedsport maintenance station as well as the Yoncalla maintenance station until he retired in 2003. He married his wife, Clarice Hedges in 1991 and was joined with two more children.
He was a member of Kool Coastal Cruisers, Christmas in July, Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club, Reedsport Eagles, Reedsport Lions, Braves Boosters and a City Council Member for eight years and served on many city committees,
He is survived by his wife, Clarice;, son Ken and Lisa Otis; daughters, Lonnie and Steve Parsons, Patty and Matt Blanchard, Tonya Wahl, Angela Richardson; 15 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and brother, Glenn Otis.
Bill was known for his love of family and community. He opened his home to seven other children after his children had graduated. His favorite places to be were close to the ocean and at Loon Lake. He loved working with wood and making things. He supported his children in all sports and switched that drive and support to his grandchildren. Bill loved living in Reedsport and strongly believed in supporting local businesses. He gave of himself always selflessly and was his family's biggest supporter.
He is preceded by his parents; sisters, Susan and Patricia; brother, Jim; and good friend, Steve Pepiot.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2 pm at the Reedsport Community Charter JR/SR High School gymnasium. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Reedsport Rotary Scholarship Fund, PO Box 91, Reedsport, OR. 97467.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In