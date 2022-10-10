William “Bill” E. Head

March 1, 1950 – September 29, 2022
A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill Head, 72, of North Bend, on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bend Hall of Champions at Vic Adams Field, North Bend High School.
Bill was born in Youngstown, Ohio, spent his early years in California and later moved to Coquille, Oregon with his parents, Guy and Dorothy Head. Bill was a standout athlete at Coquille High School. He excelled in both football and track. Immediately after high school he went to work as a logger which he would continue to do for the next 50-plus years. Bill will be remembered for his competitive spirit during the Coquille Alumni football games, his love of the outdoors, and his passion for his various hobbies including crabbing, fishing, hunting and riding ATV’s at Diamond Lake and the Oregon Dunes.
Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Head; daughter, Michelle Lucero; sister, Linda Brannon; brother, Leslie Head; stepchildren, Kerrie Phillips, Chuck Phillips and Lori Bennett; numerous grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
