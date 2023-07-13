William “Bill” Chapman Bradbury III Service Notice

May 29, 1949 – April 14, 2023
Bill’s life will be celebrated at an informal drop-in event between 1-5 PM on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Coos History Museum, Coos Bay. Please bring a memory of Bill to share.
Bill died on April 14, 2023, while traveling around-the-world with his wife, Katy Eymann. He is survived by his daughters, Abby and Zoë, and four grandchildren.
Many locals remember Bill as an on-air newsman for KCBY-TV in Coos Bay before he served this area as State Representative, State Senator, and Oregon Secretary of State. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Bradbury
