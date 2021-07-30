1947 – 2021
A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held for William Alan Hutchinson, 74, of North Bend, on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. The Rev. Jorge Hernandez will be officiating. The Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. preceding the 11:00 a.m. Mass.
Bill was born on February 24, 1947 in Vancouver, Washington to Durphy and Chrystal Hutchinson. He was the second oldest of six siblings. The family moved to Coos Bay in 1960. Bill graduated from North Bend High School. He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps. After which, he attended Oregon Technical Institute (now OIT) and received two Associate Degrees in Civil and Highway Engineering.
Bill worked as an engineer for Weyerhaeuser in Coos Bay until the family moved to Springfield, where he ran a maintenance hardware business. He was a Boy Scout leader, VFW Commander, K.C. Grand Knight, and St. Alice Parish Council President. After his retirement and return to North Bend, he preferred helper status, especially for Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach (SOVO) and Holy Redeemer.
Bill married Susie, high school friend and love, in 1971. Bill and Susie had four children. During the early years, their main interests were their kids’ activities, being spectators, transporters, fund raisers, whatever needed to be done. As the children became independent, Bill and Susie enjoyed traveling to visit their children in Pittsburgh, New York, Chicago, Monterey, and Austin. They traveled to Ireland to find out Bill was Scottish, not Irish, and to Washington D.C. with Susie’s siblings. They took some cruises, though Bill got terribly seasick. But their favorite trips included their entire family to Whistler, Ensenada, Maui and Kauai.
Bill is survived by his wife, Susie; their four children and spouses, Paul Hutchinson, David Hutchinson, Sarah (Hutchinson) and Derek Dickerson, Rachel (Hutchinson) and Richard Carr; six grandchildren, Ilissa, Erin, and Andrew Dickerson, Samson, Gaius, and Lucius Carr; siblings and spouses, MaryAnne and Ed Kreutzer, Tom and Shirley Hutchinson, Charley and Joyce Hutchinson, and John Hutchinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Anna Why, Patti and Mark Ferry, Kathy and Jon Lee, Harold and Sara Why; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Bettin.
Bill will be remembered for solving puzzles and problems, his humor and that twinkle in his eye that said you were important to him.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
