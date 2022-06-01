September 9, 1929 – May 28, 2022
Will Frank Cullins passed into the arms of Jesus on May 28, 2022 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 92, shortly after discovering that he had lung cancer. Will was born on September 9, 1929, in Grant County, Arkansas to Jesse and Jewell (Simpson) Cullins. He was the oldest of five siblings, soon joined by four sisters, Pat Engen, Mary Dean, Bep Willingham and Jep Folks.
In 1948, he graduated from Sheridan High School and in 1949, he moved to Coos Bay, Oregon. There, he met Lois Frakes, they were married April 20, 1951. Will came to a saving faith in Jesus Christ in 1950 and was a Christ follower for the rest of his life, he loved sharing Jesus with others.
Will worked most of his career in the plywood industry, first in Coos Bay and then moving to Klamath Falls with Weyerhaeuser in 1971. After retiring from Weyerhaeuser, he and Lois spent their time traveling the country in their pickup pulling a 5th wheel behind them on their adventures. In 2004 they moved to West Salem and then to Keizer in 2018. His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, and playing his guitar.
Will is survived by Lois, his wife of 71 years; as well as his daughter, Gayle Heath (Peter); son, Glenn (Teresa Yates, fiancé); grandchildren, April Cullins, Kyle Cullins (Lindsey Cook, fiancé), Will Heath (Marci) and Drew Heath (Jenna Mawhorter, fiancé); great grandchild, Liam Cullins; and a sister, Mary Dean (Jim); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Salem at the Virgil T Golden Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In