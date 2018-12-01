Feb. 11, 1956-Nov. 16, 2018
Wilbur G. Craig III known to family and friends as "Bro", died unexpectedly on November 16, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona.
Bro was born in Coos Bay, Oregon February 11, 1956 to Laura Lee (Cutlip) Craig and Wilbur Craig Jr. Bro graduated from Marshfield High School in 1974 where he was involved in many student organizations, played football, basketball, baseball and wrestled. Bro went on to graduate from the University of Oregon in 1979 with a Business degree and was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. During Bro’s professional career he owned several businesses, worked in technology sales and authored a book. Bro lived life to the fullest, he enjoyed the outdoors, sports, and loved cooking and barbequing for friends and family.
Bro is survived by his wife of five years Adrienne; his son, Jesse Craig (Angie) of St. Paul, Ore.; his daughter, Kellie Sanetel (Ryan) of Tualatin, Ore.; three grandchildren Payton, Marley and Mason Craig; his step-children, Tom Leppert (Beverley), Erin Thompson (Todd), Christopher Meyer; step-grandchildren, Reilly and Raegan Leppert, Gracie and Tucker Thompson. He is also survived by his siblings, Laurie Craig, Cindy (Craig) Finlayson, Lorenzo Craig and three nephews. Bro loved his family and friends very much, he will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pete Susick Stadium Project at Marshfield High School, PO Box 486, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420 or a charity of your choice.
Join the family to celebrate Bro’s life at Walt’s Pourhouse on December 6, 2018 from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. Please leave a loving comment at www.theworldlink.com.
