Donald S. Schoonmaker - 83, of Bandon passed away July 3, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Billie Lee Sell - 88, of Bandon, passed away July 3, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Felix Escalante - 24, of Portland, formerly of Bandon, passed away June 19, 2019, in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

