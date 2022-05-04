April 10, 1960 – April 3, 2022
Wesley “Wes” Hill died on April 3, 2022 at his home in Coos Bay, Oregon. Wes was born in Okeene, Oklahoma on April 10, 1960 to George and Mary (Dodson) Hill. He and his brothers were born into the wheat and cattle business and developed a strong work ethic as a result.
Wes graduated from Okeene High in 1977. In 1993 he graduated with a Bachelors in Geology from Phillips University. He moved to the southern Oregon coast in 2003 and found his forever home. Wes was a hydrologist and helped many individuals and businesses over his career with his expertise and common sense approach. He began playing guitar in his early teens and continued playing until he was diagnosed with glioblastoma in autumn of 2021. He was passionate about the music he loved and became a gifted instrumentalist. Playing in bands from New Jersey to California, including the famous Monterey Bay Blues Festival with the band, Sweet Misery in 1991.
Wes is survived by his 3 sons, Ryan Hill of Oklahoma City, OK, Aaron Hill of Bandon, OR and George Hill of Cornelius, OR; 2 grandchildren, Nolan and Nyla Hill of Bandon; 2 brothers, Richard Hill of Corvallis, OR and David Hill of Enid, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and of course, friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Hill of Kingfisher, OK.
A celebration of life will be held on June 11, 2022 beginning 2:00 pm in Wes’ home at 62790 W. Catching Rd in Coos Bay, OR. Please bring a pot luck item and any fond memories or stories of Wes.
