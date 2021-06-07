January 27, 1948 – May 14, 2021
Wendell Conrad McLean “Mac” passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at the age of 73. Mac was born January 27, 1948 to Nana and John McLean of Independence, Oregon.
After graduating high school, Mac enlisted in the United States Marine Corp from1966-1970. He was assigned to Vietnam in 1967. He proudly served his country and was awarded a Purple Heart. In 1971 Mac joined the Coos Bay Police Department and retired after almost 24 years of service.
Born a motorcycle enthusiast, Mac traveled around the United States every year with his biker friends, and his brother, Hugh McLean. He always said “It Was a Hell of a Ride.” He also loved driving trucks with his special canine “Black Dog” by his side every trip, and riding the sand dunes. Most recently his favorite pastime was watching Seattle Seahawks football, never missing a game! Go Hawks!
Mac is survived by his two loving daughters, Windy Beard (husband, Brian) and Candace Humble (husband, Larry); his two adoring sisters, Carolyn Taylor (husband, Carl) and Johneta Todd (husband, Marvin); along with his three special step daughters, Wendi Eaton, Breezy Craig and Misty Craig. Mac’s legacy also
lives on through his nine grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way.
There will be a memorial service at the VFW Hall, 400 N. Andresen Rd., Vancouver, Washington on July 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VFW, Wounded Warriors or Disabled American Veterans. Hope you can join us as we pay our respects to an amazing man.
