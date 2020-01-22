Wayne Thomas Crowder
August 10, 1949 – January 18, 2020
A memorial service for Wayne Thomas Crowder, 70, lifelong resident of Coos Bay will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland Avenue in Coos Bay. A reception will follow. Friends are invited to share memories at an open house at the Crowder residence, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Wayne was born Aug. 10, 1949 in Sheridan, Ark. He passed away unexpectedly Jan. 18, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Wayne graduated from Marshfield High School in 1967 and was a talented artist that enjoyed painting, drawing and pottery. He gave up a college scholarship to pursue other interests. An avid car enthusiast, he enjoyed restoring his muscle car, drag racing and performance modifications. He also enjoyed camping with his family and looked forward to summer steelhead fishing on the Rogue River. A prankster and practical joker, Wayne was gifted with a unique and wicked sense of humor. If you didn’t see it coming, he might trick you into believing a tall tale for years.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jackie Crowder; his three children, Stephenie, Melanie and Wade; grandchildren, Steven, Kimberly, Chase and Belén; and niece, Sherri, who loved him like a father.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
