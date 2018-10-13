Dec. 15, 1931 – Oct. 4, 2018
At his request, no public services will be held for Wayne Godford Rupp, 86, of North Bend. Cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Wayne was born Dec. 15, 1931 in Denver, Colorado. He passed away Oct. 4, 2018 at Bay Area Hospital, after a short bout of Pneumonia.
Wayne was affectionately known as Bud. He married Joy and happily adopted her four children, and gained many more extended family members throughout his life. A better father and grandfather couldn't be found!
He is survived by daughters, Jamie Kent, and Trudy Holmen, and their families; as well as daughter, Cindy King (unknown), who unfortunately disappeared at the age of 16.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Erb; father, Wayne Michael Rupp; fraternal grandmother, Mary Graff from Russia; wife, Hazel Joy Rupp; sister, Shirley Woods; and son, Marty King.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
