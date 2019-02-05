July 8, 1929 - Jan. 28, 2019
A graveside service will be held for Wayne Foster, 89, of Bandon at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Denmark Cemetery in Langlois.
Wayne was born July 8, 1929 in Bandon. He passed away Jan. 28, 2019 in Salem, at the home of his son, Andy.
He was the last of the Foster brothers, being preceded in death by Ellis, Cliff and Keith; twin grandsons, Matthew and Mark Foster; and his parents, Warren and Agnes Foster.
He is survived by his wife, Velma; sons, Andy, Alan and Steve; daughter, Kate; nine grandchildren; two granddaughters-in-law and an expected grandchild in July.
He was a logger, sheep rancher and cranberry grower. He developed Sea Mist cranberry wine and won many medals. He was a past president of the Langlois Lions club.
He graduated from Langlois High School and spent two years in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed yearly reunions of the 11th AAA Battery C.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Friends may offer condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com and theworldlink.com
